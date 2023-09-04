Man, 42, arrested on suspicion of assaulting Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane with 'headbutt' after Arsenal win against Manchester Untied

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault for an alleged headbutt on ex-Manchester United star Roy Keane after Sunday's match against Arsenal.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Daily Mail, Metropolitan Police arrested a 42-year-old was arrested and that both Keane and fellow pundit Micah Richards gave statements about the assault.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The alleged assault is reported to have taken place after Arsenal's 3-1 win against United on Sunday while Keane was making his way through the stadium to begin his post-match analysis. A video circulated on social media showing ex-Manchester City and England star Richards confronting a man while Keane stood behind him after the incident.

WHAT NEXT? The suspected assailant may soon be prosecuted for the incident.

