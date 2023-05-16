'Let's make history!' - Folarin Balogun officially declares for USMNT with awesome video announcement as England snubbed

Folarin Balogun has officially confirmed he will represent the USMNT at international level as he posted a video on Twitter to reveal his decision.

Balogun makes USMNT announcement

Striker officially switches to U.S.

Could join team this summer for Nations League and Gold Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? After news broke on Tuesday morning that FIFA had approved the striker's change of federation, the striker took to social media to confirm his allegiance.

The video, which features pundits discussing the striker's abilities and international status, ends with a shot of a Balogun USMNT jersey with a simple message: "I'm coming home. Let's make history."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun's commitment is massive for the USMNT, who have been lacking a star striker for years. The Reims star, who is in France on loan from Arsenal, has 19 goals in Ligue 1 this season, good for fifth in the scoring charts.

With stars like Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Tim Weah, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie all playing in top five leagues, the U.S. have lacked a striker in recent years, but they now have their guy as Balogun looks set to lead the line for years to come.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? Balogun could make his USMNT debut next month, when the USMNT faces Mexico in the Nations League semifinals in Las Vegas on June 15. He could also be involved in the Gold Cup, which begins shortly after the Nations League concludes with the final on June 18.

