WATCH: A hero's welcome! Neymar mobbed at airport following €90m Al-Hilal transfer

Neymar's move to Saudi Arabia came as a surprise and somewhat a disappointment to some fans, however, Al-Hilal supporters couldn't be happier.

Neymar arrives in Saudi

Gets a big welcome

Will soon start training

WHAT HAPPENED? The Al-Hilal fans arrived at the airport in the droves to give Neymar a proper welcome to Riyadh. The club media also posted a video of the Brazilian superstar letting fans know that he had arrived in Saudi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar is the latest in a flurry of elite players to join a Saudi Pro League club from their European employers. The former Barcelona winger will join the ranks with the likes of Malcolm, Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The Brazilian will soon link up with his team-mates in training and will hopefully be ready for his debut for the Riyadh-based club next Thursday against Al-Raed.