Crystal Palace SACK Patrick Vieira after awful run that's delivered zero wins in 12 matches

Crystal Palace confirmed on Friday that they had parted ways with head coach Patrick Vieira, with the Eagles sitting just three points off the drop.

Palace winless in 12 games

Just three points off drop

Vieira sacked ahead of relegation battle

WHAT HAPPENED? Palace's low Premier League standing comes after Vieira oversaw a winless run of 12 matches, as the Eagles are still without a victory in 2023. The south London club face immediate danger of relegation given the resurgence of teams towards the bottom, such as Everton and Bournemouth, as there are just five points separating Southampton in 20th and Palace in 12th.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made," Palace chairman Steve Parish said in a statement. "Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status. Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Friday's sacking means the former Arsenal and France midfielder is let go from his post at the helm after less than two years in charge, when he took over from Roy Hodgson in 2021. Criticisms aimed at Palace's pragmatic style of play that were borne in the Hodgson era have recently been aimed at Vieira, as his side boast a plethora of young attacking talent but have posted just 21 goals in 27 league matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR PALACE? The Eagles confirmed that Vieira's coaching staff of Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun had also left the club, claiming that "the process to appoint a new manager is underway." Palace's next game is away at league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.