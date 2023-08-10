Major injury blow for Real Madrid as Thibaut Courtois tears his ACL & leaves training in tears

Real Madrid have confirmed that Thibaut Courtois has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that will require him to undergo surgery.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian keeper had to be stretchered out of training on Thursday and could potentially miss the rest of the season. He has been diagnosed with anterior cruciate ligament damage which will force him to undergo the knife in the next few days.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Courtois' injury leaves Carlo Ancelotti with only Andriy Lunin as a goalkeeping option just a couple of days before the new La Liga campaign begins with an away trip to San Mames to face Athletic Bilbao. The 24-year-old Ukraine international struggled to assure the Italian manager in the limited opportunities he got last season and Los Blancos find themselves in a spot of bother with their No.1 choice staring a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Real Madrid put out an official statement regarding Courtois' injury which read: "After the tests carried out on our player Thibaut Courtois, he has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days."

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid face a significant challenge in replacing Courtois, who has been a standout player. It remains to be seen if Los Blancos dive into the transfer market for a potential replacement as Lunin's struggles are well-documented in the Spanish capital. Their season's outcome could be defined by how effectively they manage this unexpected situation. Meanwhile, in the short term, it is expected that Lunin will wear the gloves against Bilbao on Saturday.