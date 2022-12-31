'It hasn't worked out' - Out-of-favour Maguire urged to leave Manchester United by club legend Ferdinand

Man Utd club captain Harry Maguire has been urged to leave Old Trafford after losing his place in the team under Erik ten Hag.

Maguire benched again

Has only made three league starts

Advised to look for new club

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand has told Harry Maguire to look for a new club after being benched again by manager Ten Hag. The club captain was an ever-present for England at World Cup 2022 but has been unable to regain his place in the starting XI since returning to his club side. Ten Hag was without Lisandro Martinez for the trip to Wolves but still opted to start left-back Luke Shaw in the heart of his backline alongside Raphael Varane rather than turning to Maguire.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ferdinand spoke about Maguire's situation ahead of kick-off at Molineux on BT Sport.

"If I'm Harry Maguire, I'd be looking for a new club right now," he said. "At Manchester United it hasn't worked out."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire is facing an uncertain future as Martinez and Varane are clearly Ten Hag's preferred central defensive partnership. The Man Utd boss has offered Maguire hope that he can force his way back into the starting XI at Old Trafford but he faces a battle reclaiming his spot. However, his performances at the World Cup with England should have provided the defender with a confidence boost.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils play their first game of 2023 on Tuesday against Bournemouth in the Premier League.