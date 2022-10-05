Real Madrid's samba stars see them past Shakhtar despite Benzema's finishing woes

Ed Mackey|
Real Madrid maintained their 100% record in this season's Champions League but were disappointed to only beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

  • Rodrygo struck from outside the box to open scoring
  • Vinicius Jr finished off brilliant team move
  • Zubkov halved the deficit with acrobatic effort

WHAT HAPPENED? It should have been much more comfortable for Los Blancos than it ultimately was. They were thoroughly dominant in the first half and could have put six or seven goals past their opponents. As it happened, they only managed two and were pegged back by a great finish from Zubkov before seeing out the win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the end, it's hard to be too critical as the victory made it three wins from three in the Champions League. It leaves Real Madrid on the brink of qualification to the knock-out stage and a win against Shakhtar next week would confirm their place in the next round.

ALL EYES ON: It was an evening to forget for Benzema. He had eight shots throughout the match but was unable to find the back of the net. There is certainly no reason to worry though as the Frenchman is only two games into his return from injury.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? The last time Real Madrid conceded in the Champions League before tonight was Riyad Mahrez's goal in last season's semi-final second leg. Zubkov ended Los Blancos' run of 356 minutes without conceding with his effort this evening.

THE VERDICT:

Some performance from this man...

Rodrygo tweetTwitter

He's become much more than just a super sub for Ancelotti.

Real Madrid Shakhtar BMB verdict 1Twitter/@PhilKitro

A classic case of ruing missed chances for the home side in the first half.

Real Madrid Shakhtar BMB verdict 3Twitter/@AdamCrafton_

Every Madrid supporter for the entirety of the second half:

Real Madrid Shakhtar BMB verdict 4Twitter/@managingmadrid

Not pleasant reading for Lunin.

Real Madrid Shakhtar BMB verdict 5Twitter/@samleveridge

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Ancelotti's side now must turn their attention to the short trip to Getafe on Saturday evening. Then, on Tuesday, they renew acquaintances with Shakhtar in the reverse fixture which will take place in Warsaw.

