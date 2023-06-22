'I made a mistake' – PSG & Brazil superstar Neymar publicly apologises to pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has admitted to making a “mistake” when issuing a public apology to his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

Pregnancy announcement made in April

South American already has a son

Love life continues to attract attention

WHAT HAPPENED? The couple announced in April that they are expecting their first child together, with Neymar already having a 12-year-old son from a previous relationship with social media personality Carolina Dantas. Neymar’s celebrity status ensures that his love life always attracts plenty of attention, and all may not be well in that department following his latest statement on Instagram.

WHAT THEY SAID: Neymar has said in a message sent out to his 210 million followers: “I made a mistake. I made a mistake with you. I dare say that I make mistakes every day, on and off the pitch. But I solve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and my friends. All of this affected one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following by my side, the mother of my child. It reached her family, which is now my family. This reached its intimacy in such a special moment as motherhood.”

He added: “Bru, I have already apologised for my mistakes, for the useless exposure, but I feel obliged to reaffirm it publicly. If a private matter has gone public, the apology should be made public. I can't imagine myself without you. I don't know if it will work between us, but TODAY you can be sure that I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will prevail, our love for each other will strengthen us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar continues to generate headlines on and off the pitch this summer, with serious questions being asked of how long the Brazil international will be sticking around at PSG.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Neymar became the most expensive player on the planet when moving to France from Barcelona for €222 million (£191m/$244m) in 2017, and is tied to a contract through to 2025, but the 31-year-old has failed to win over a demanding fan base in Paris and is being linked with a number of sides in the Premier League.