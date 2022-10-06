Lyon vs Toulouse: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Lyon welcome Toulouse to face them at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Four losses on the bounce has torpedoed the hosts' early season form, to see them slipping away from the upper reaches of the table.

But they'll firmly hope they can bounce back into the swing of things against their visitors, who are currently straggling below them as they seek to stave off any potential relegation fight this term.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Lyon vs Toulouse date & kick-off time

Game: Lyon vs Toulouse Date: October 7/8, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Lyon vs Toulouse on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 2 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport App India N/A Voot Select

Lyon squad & team news

After a bright start in Ligue 1 this term, it's been a steady slide back down the ladder for Lyon, who have failed to take any points from their last possible dozen.

The buck has to stop somewhere, and they'll hope the visit of Toulouse can be the spark that fires their prospects back into life.

Position Players Goalkeepers Lopes, Pollersbeck, Riou, Bonnevie Defenders Diomande, Tagliafico, Lukeba, Henrique, Boateng, D. Da Silva, Gusto Midfielders Tolisso, Caqueret, Aouar, Faivre, Reine-Adélaïde, Thiago Mendes, Lepenant, F. Da Silva Forwards Toko Ekambi, Dembélé, Cherki, Tetê, Barcola, Lacazette

Toulouse squad and team news

Two wins in their past three games has seen Toulouse move into double digits when it comes to points for the season, and they'll be keen to ensure they can fully turn the corner too.

That will be a task easier said than done against their more fancied hosts though, despite contrasting form.