Lyon and manager Laurent Blanc 'mutually part ways' after 11-month stint

After a dismal start to the season, Olympique Lyon has parted ways with coach Laurent Blanc, the French club announced on Monday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French coach was fired by Lyon after the team's dismal start to the 2023-24 Ligue 1 season. Until Lyon can find a permanent manager, Jean-Francois Vulliez will serve as interim manager. Following a 4-1 beating at the hands of PSG shortly before the September international break, the team stands at the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings. Lyon have just one point from four games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During the 2022–2023 season, Blanc took over as manager of Lyon. Peter Bosz was replaced by Blanc at the time, with Lyon ranked ninth. The former France manager guided the team to a seventh spot in the Ligue 1 standings, preventing them from competing in Europe for the second consecutive season.

AND WHAT'S MORE? Lyon have reportedly been in contact with Gennaro Gattuso and Marcelo Gallardo. The Argentine coach has already rejected the offer to join the French club as per German Gracia Grova, while Gattuso is currently expected to be the favourite for the job vacated by Blanc as per Gianluca di Marzio.

WHAT NEXT FOR LYON? Vulliez will have five days to work with the first team before they face Le Havre at home on Sunday, September 17.