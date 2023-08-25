Premier League newcomers Luton Town to explore a move for Newcastle United outcast Isaac Hayden

- Hayden an outcast at Newcastle
- Training with U21s
- Luton interested in deal
WHAT HAPPENED? Craig Hope of the Daily Mail reports that the Hatters are currently exploring the viability of a deal to sign Hayden from Newcastle. The midfielder has three years left on his contract but is training with the club's U21 team at the moment.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hayden spent last season on loan at Norwich in the Championship, and has not played for the Magpies since the 2021/22 campaign. Luton have been promoted to the Premier League and have brought in a number of players this summer, including free agent Ross Barkley and attacking midfielder Tahith Chong. It remains to be seen if Hayden follows suit.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
(C)Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? Luton play Chelsea on Friday in a major clash following their promotion.