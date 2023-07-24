Together again? Luis Suarez willing to buy out Gremio contract in bid to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

- Suarez wants reunion with Messi
- Ready to buy out Gremio contract
- Joined Gremio on a two-year deal in January
WHAT HAPPENED? Suarez, who joined Gremio earlier in 2023 on a two-year deal, seems determined to play alongside his close friend and former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi again at Inter Miami.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to ESPN Brasil, the Brazilian club are aware of the striker's desire to leave the club and could sanction the move as the club does not want to continue with a player who is reluctant to stay.
AND WHAT'S MORE: In order to negotiate a settlement with his current club, the veteran Uruguayan striker is willing to repay all the wages he has received in 2023 thus far along with some additional payments. Inter Miami have already made room for Suarez at the club, while Gremio coach Renato Gaucho has admitted Suarez has become "a problem" for Gremio because he wants to move.
WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami will be next seen in action against Atlanta United in a Leagues Cup clash on Tuesday.