Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has confirmed that teenage sensation Warren Zaire-Emery will be in the starting line-up for Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash against Lorient. The midfielder is set to reach a significant milestone for his boyhood club as the reigning champions look to extend their lead at the top of the table.
A landmark moment for Zaire-Emery
Enrique has revealed that Zaire-Emery will feature from the first whistle when the capital club hosts Lorient at the Parc des Princes. The young academy graduate is approaching his 200th appearance for the Parisians, a feat that underlines his importance to the team despite his tender age.
"Warren is a different sort of player, a special player," the coach explained during his pre-match press conference on Friday. "He’s a Titi, someone with great qualities on the pitch, but also off it. I know he’d love to play every match! Tomorrow, he’ll be in the starting line-up. He’s an important player for us."
While the focus remains on the youngsters within the squad, the manager appeared less interested in discussing potential external reinforcements. When questioned about the upcoming transfer window, Enrique offered an exasperated response to the media, stating: "Morning.. are we still talking about this!?"
Respecting the defensive resilience of Lorient
Despite PSG’s domestic dominance, Enrique was quick to warn his players against complacency. Lorient have established themselves as one of the most disciplined units in the league, and the former Barcelona boss highlighted their impressive defensive statistics as a reason for caution.
"When you win a lot, expectations are always very high. But you have to understand that it’s very difficult to win every game," Enrique explained. "Last year, we didn’t win either of our two matches against Lorient. That’s enough to give you an idea of just how tough tomorrow’s match will be."
He added: "They’re a side that concede less than one goal per game. They defend very well, there will not be a lot of space or time. From what I’ve seen so far this season, they’re a very strong side defensively. They’re among the best teams in Europe defending. They’re comfortable sitting deep and show great solidarity with each other."
Tactical flexibility and set-piece prowess
PSG have evolved into a multifaceted threat this season, and Enrique credited the versatility of his squad for their recent run of form. The manager dismissed the idea that he is solely responsible for moving players into different roles, instead praising the intelligence and selflessness of his stars.
"It’s not me who makes the players versatile, it’s them! It’s their mindset, their ability to adapt and to put the team’s needs first," Enrique said during the briefing. "We have lots of players like that. You have to be open to all these opportunities. At the moment, we’re the best team at set pieces, both defensively and offensively. It’s a source of pride, as it always is whenever we talk about our team."
"I’m delighted to see everyone scoring: the defenders, the midfielders and the forwards. We’ll have to be even more focused than usual. It will be very difficult to win this game. Tomorrow, we will have to be even stronger to take all three points."
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I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.