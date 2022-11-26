News Matches
'He'll never step foot on a football pitch again!' - Luis Enrique's warning to Spain star Ferran Torres if he does baby celebration at World Cup

Ritabrata Banerjee
1:00 PM GMT+4 26/11/2022
Luis Enrique jokingly warned Ferran Torres that if he plans to have a baby with his daughter Sira Martinez, he'll never step foot on a pitch again!
  • Luis Enrique's daughter is dating Torres
  • Spain boss jokes baby celebration outlawed
  • Barca star scored twice in World Cup opener

WHAT HAPPENED? When asked about his thoughts if Ferran Torres decided to pull off a thumb sucking, baby celebration, the Spain manager jokingly issued a warning. He said: "If Ferran Torres scores a goal and celebrates with the baby finger in his mouth, I'll instantly bench him and he'll never step on a football pitch again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ferran Torres is in a relationship with Sira Martinez, who is his international manager's daughter. The pair appear smitten although Luis Enrique seemingly isn't ready to be a grandfather just yet. Indeed, Torres scored twice in Spain's World Cup opener - a 7-0 thumping of Costa Rica - and dedicated his goals to his girlfriend.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? La Roja meet Germany next, on November 27, with Hansi Flick's side playing catch-up after losing their opening match to Japan.

