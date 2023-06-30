Luis Enrique wants to make Joao Felix his first signing as PSG boss

Incoming Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique is eyeing a move to sign Portuguese star Joao Felix as his first signing for the club.

Luis Enrique likes Joao Felix

Hot and cold form at Chelsea on loan

Out of favor at Atletico Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Barcelona manager is an admirer of the Portuguese talent and wishes for him to join forces with him at the Parisian club, according to reports in Relevo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix was loaned to Premier League side Chelsea during the January transfer window after fallling out of favor at Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone. The Portuguese blew hot and cold during his time at the Blues and they decided not to make it a permanent deal at the end of the season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The former Benfica player fell out of pecking order under Diego at Atletico and was pushed out of the club in search of more playing time before the end of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? The fomer Benfica man has returned to his parent side Atletico Madrid and will be looking to look for a new club in search of consistent minutes.