Agent Luis Enrique? Gavi’s transfer to Chelsea could hinge on Blues’ appointment of former Spain manager

Chelsea's pursuit of Gavi is set to continue with another meeting with the player's representatives scheduled, but Luis Enrique could play a key role.

Blues eye Gavi

Contractual complications at Barca

Luis Enrique candidate for Chelsea job

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Spanish newspaper Diario AS, the player's agent, Ivan De la Peña, met with the west London club three weeks ago with a further meeting scheduled that will include Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and Gavi's parents. An intriguing element to a potential deal is the possible appointment of Luis Enrique as Chelsea manager. The former-Spain and Barcelona boss impressed on a visit to London last week and remains a strong candidate for the vacant position at Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Luis Enrique's appointment could represent a huge boost in Chelsea's pursuit of the feisty 18-year-old. The Asturian is an unabashed admirer of Gavi having thrust him into action with the Spanish national team as a 17-year-old despite having hardly featured in the Barcelona first team. The move proved a revelation, with Gavi becoming key for club and country before his 18th birthday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona's precarious financial situation has caused some issues with the player's contract. Gavi's elevation to a senior professional contract fell foul of La Liga's stringent financial rules, a decision that ultimately upheld by a court and even causing the midfielder to change his shirt number.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA AND GAVI? Chelsea continue their troubled campaign against Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Gavi and Barcelona continue their cruise to what looks like a comfortable title win with a trip to Getafe on Sunday.