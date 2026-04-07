Luis Díaz: We leave the Real Madrid match with mixed feelings of joy and sadness

Bayern Munich winger Luis Díaz of Colombia has emphasised the need for his team to remain fully focused for the second leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern Munich won 2-1 at Real Madrid’s home ground, the Santiago Bernabéu, on Tuesday evening, taking a significant step towards qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals.

Luis Díaz and Harry Kane scored Bayern’s two goals in the 41st and 46th minutes, whilst Kylian Mbappé netted Real’s only goal in the 74th minute.

The second leg is scheduled to take place at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday, to determine who will qualify for the Champions League semi-finals and face the winner of the Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool tie.

Speaking to Movistar, Luis Díaz said: “It was a tough match. Real Madrid are a strong side, especially at home. We had a good game plan and executed it excellently, particularly in the first half.”

He added: “There were plenty of scoring opportunities for both teams, and if we’d taken one of ours, we’d have gone home feeling much more comfortable about our progress. We need to be fully focused and ready for what’s coming next week.”

He continued: “This is the result we were hoping for, but we’re leaving with mixed feelings of joy and sadness, as we could have scored at least one more goal. We had chances to seal the match in our favour. Now we need to review our mistakes and correct them.”

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