Lucas Paqueta under investigation for potential betting breaches as £70m Man City transfer collapses

Matt O'Connor-Simpson
Lucas Paqueta West Ham 2023-24Getty Images
West Ham star Lucas Paqueta is being investigated by the Football Association over potential betting breaches.

Paqueta had been linked with a £70 million ($89m) move to Manchester City recently, but that transfer has since collapsed due to the allegations. According to the Daily Mail, the FA are currently looking into the Brazilian's betting activity.

Although the specifics of the investigation have not been disclosed, it is understood that the alleged breaches relate to gambling on football.

The news will worry West Ham after Brentford forward Ivan Toney was hit with an eight-month ban after admitting to over 200 breaches of the FA's betting regulations.

More to follow...

