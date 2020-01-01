Loyalty FC: "You cannot understand Sevilla without their fans"

As Sevilla FC seek greater heights following a trophy-packed recent history, prominent club figures reveal the core ingredients behind their success

"The secret of 's success? That's the million-dollar question."

Even Monchi, one of the most influential figures in Los Sevillistas' trophy-laden era, struggles to pinpoint what exactly has propelled the club to six trophies, two successes, one Spanish Supercup and one UEFA Super Cup since 2005, but one key factor immediately springs to mind.

"I think that you cannot understand Sevilla without their fans," says the club's's director of football, whose sentiments are echoed by players and supporters alike.

More teams

Captain Jesus Navas, who led his boyhood club to their most recent Europa League success in August, is all too familiar with the level of commitment and loyalty so often exhibited by the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan faithful.

Midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who returned to Andalusia from in the summer, sees "fans, family and friends" when he steps out onto the hallowed turf.

The players' affinity with Sevilla FC extends to its staff. Groundsman Antonio surmises his relationship with the club succinctly: "In exchange for loyalty, Sevila brings me joy."

The warm feeling is of course reciprocated by the club's supporters.

"For me, being a Sevilla fan is not just about being part of a team, it's friendship. You carry it within," says Sevilla FC fan and mechanic Fernando Campos.

Above you can watch the trailer for Loyalty FC, a series in conjunction with Valvoline.