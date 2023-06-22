Loved up Cristiano Ronaldo chills on a luxury yacht with bikini-clad girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez & his kids as he leaps into the sea after end to gruelling season

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally reached the end of his eventful 2022-23 campaign, with the Portuguese now relaxing with his family on a luxury yacht.

Campaign started at Manchester United

Finished in the Middle East

World Cup & more records added to the mix

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner began the season on the books of Premier League giants Manchester United, but ended it in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. Ronaldo departed Old Trafford in November, as his contract was terminated, with a move to the Middle East made on the back of another World Cup adventure with Portugal. The 38-year-old is now taking in a well-earned break, with his children and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez joining him for some peace and quiet on the open water.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo ended the season without major silverware, as the Saudi Pro League crown slipped through his grasp, but he has enjoyed another memorable sporting year. He is now working on the most lucrative contract in world football, while the evergreen frontman has reached 200 caps for Portugal in a remarkable international career that also includes 123 goals.

WHAT NEXT? There have been more unfortunate headlines along the way – as he was benched at United and by Portugal in Qatar, while there have been rumours of a strain on his relationship with Georgina – but the all-time great has grown accustomed to being centre of attention and will continue to turn a deaf ear towards any detractors.