'It looks like a hospital' - Cristiano Ronaldo annoys neighbours with construction work on lavish £28m Lisbon mansion

Cristiano Ronaldo is annoying his neighbours in Lisbon with the ongoing construction of a luxury mansion that is considered to “look like a hospital”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is in the process of working through a big-money project that has already taken three years and is expected to require at least another 12 months of work. Initial reports suggested that the building in question would cost around £10 million ($13m) to complete, but that budget has since soared to £28m ($36m). Locals are less than impressed at the current state of affairs, and what the finished article will look like.

WHAT THEY SAID: Look magazine reports Ronaldo’s neighbours as saying: “They've been building for three years. The house is so big it looks like a hospital. My street has been closed for months, my garden is full of dust. All because of Pharaoh Ronaldo's pyramid.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is expected to spend more time at his lavish Lisbon abode – one that includes a giant glass swimming pool with an underwater walkway – once his remarkable playing career comes to close, with the 38-year-old piecing together long-term plans for his family.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo also owns a luxury villa in Turin, having spent three years in Italy with Juventus, a £4.8m mansion on a gated estate on the outskirts of Madrid and a seven-story apartment block on the island of Madeira.