Liverpool target Werner's public comments on transfer speculation surprise Bayern chief Rummenigge

The RB Leipzig striker publicly stated he would prefer a move abroad to joining the Bundesliga champions, amid heavy Premier League interest

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted his surprise at seeing Timo Werner publicly appear to rule out a move to the giants.

The striker has been heavily linked with a move to , but Bayern have also been touted as a possible destination. As the Bundesliga’s second-top goalscorer, such speculation is to be expected, though Leipzig are yet to lose any of their top players to Bayern.

Werner claimed this month that a move abroad would appeal to him more than a move to Bayern, leaving Liverpool fans on alert.

"Bayern are a great club, we don't need to talk about it, and Hansi Flick has proven this season he is a really good head coach," Werner told Bild. "But if a move were to become an issue at some point, I would be more tempted by a move abroad than a move to Bayern.

"It's just that the challenge of another league would appeal to me a little more than a move within the Bundesliga.

"Of course, it also important that mutual respect is there as much as possible. That's why I chose RB Leipzig at the time, and why I would choose the club for [the] next step as one where I would get that feeling."

Bayern clearly aren’t a club used to being rejected so publicly, and Rummenigge admits to being taken aback.

“Really, nothing amazes me anymore, but I have never seen a player make a statement like this in response to rumours in public,” he told Bild.

Nevertheless, the Bavarian giants remain well-stocked in attack even without the potential arrival of Werner. Robert Lewandowski leads the Bundesliga scoring charts with 25 goals – four more than Werner – while the club are still looking to bring in Leroy Sane from .

With Lewandowski leading the line and Sane presumably taking up his regular position on the left, it remains to be seen where Werner would play.

Rummenigge has noted his hopes of getting Sane on a cut-price deal with his City contract running out and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but Pep Guardiola’s side have no desire to sell for less than their valuation of him.