Liverpool vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Liverpool welcome Newcastle United to Anfield in their fifth Premier League game of the 2022-23 season.
Jurgen Klopp's team have endured a lukewarm start to the season so far. The Reds not only failed to win their first three games but also suffered a defeat at the hands of rivals Manchester United. However, the Reds bounced back with a 9-0 win against Bournemouth last time out and will hope to add more wins in the upcoming games.
Newcastle United's season has been a mixed bag so far. The Magpies started with a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest and have followed that up with three draws in four matches. Allan Saint-Maximin's late goal helped Eddie Howe's team pick up a point against Wolves in their last Premier League game.
Ahead of the match, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
Liverpool vs Newcastle United date and kick-off time
Game:
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
Date:
August 31, 2022
Kick-off time
8pm BST / 3pm ET
How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United on TV & live stream online
Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. BT Sport also has a £25 monthly pass you can check out here.
In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
Country
TV Channel
Live stream
UK
BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
BT Sport app
US
USA Network
fuboTV
Go to our Football On TV page to check out all of the latest UK TV listings.
Liverpool squad and team news
Liverpool's injury list remains fairly lengthy going into their home game against Newcastle United.
Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alacantara and Naby Keita all remained sidelined. Jurgen Klopp will also be without the services of summer recruit Darwin Nunez who is serving a three-match ban.
The manager has confirmed that Jota, Thiago, and Ramsay, although unavailable against Newcastle United, are close to a return.
Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher
Defenders
Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsay, Phillips
Midfielders
Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho
Forwards
Firmino, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez
Newcastle United squad and team news
Eddie Howe will be hoping to give new signing Alexander Isak his first start for Newcastle United following his £59m move from Real Sociedad. The striker is waiting on a work permit before being able to make his debut.
While Isak's inclusion would be a boost for the team, the Magpies boss does have injury concerns in the squad. The impressive Allan Saint-Maximin is a doubt for the game along with key midfielder Bruno Guimarães. Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth are both ruled out due to injury.
Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, S Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Wood, Fraser.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Dúbravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Pope
Defenders
Dummett, Schär, Lascelles, Lewis, Trippier, Krafth, Fernández, Manquillo, Burn, Botman, Targett, Watts
Midfielders
Shelvey, Ritchie, Fraser, Murphy, Almirón, Willock, S Longstaff, Guimarães, M Longstaff, Anderson
Forwards
Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Alexander Isak