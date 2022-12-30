Liverpool vs Leicester City: Lineups and LIVE updates

Liverpool will hope to continue their winning run in the Premier League when they take on 13th-placed Leicester City.

Liverpool returned to Premier League action with a well-deserved 3-1 win over Aston Villa, while Leicester City were handed a 3-0 defeat by the high-flying Newcastle United.

With the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV, Liverpool look seriously threatening as far as their forward line is concerned. The midfield, however, remains an area that needs immediate addressing too. Gakpo will not be featuring tonight and will be available for Liverpool's next game, against Brentford.

Mohamed Salah resumed the campaign with a goal, but the amount of chances that Darwin Núñez has been missing might prove to be costly in a game that will be full of little margins.

Leicester City have been in patchy form, winning three and losing two of their last five Premier League games. Former Reds manager Brandon Rodgers will be tasked to select the best lineup possible considering the absence of James Maddinson, Jonny Evans, and Dennis Praet.

Liverpool vs Leicester City probable lineups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Núñez, F. Carvalho

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; A. Pérez, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy

Liverpool vs Leicester City LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

The Reds visit to Brentford on Monday, 2nd January. Then, they will face Wolves in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup.