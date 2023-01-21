Liverpool vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Chelsea against Liverpool in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday, with both sides desperate for a result to turn their fortunes around.

Jurgen Klopp's team has struggled to make an impact and deliver consistent results in recent weeks, and the Reds are heading into this fixture on the back of consecutive league defeats.

They have the same number of points as Chelsea with a game in hand, although a run of victories would help them climb the table.

Chelsea have struggled to turn draws into wins and have been error-prone at the back far too often this season. Their form is woeful, with the Blues having won only three times in their last 10 games in all competitions.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Liverpool vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Chelsea Date: January 21, 2023 Kick-off: 7:30am ET, 12:30pm GMT, 6.00pm IST Venue: Anfield

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on Peacock.

BT Sport 1 will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with live streaming on BT Sport app.

In India, the game will be available to watch on Star Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock UK BT Sport 1 BT app India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+Hotstar

Chelsea team news & squad

New signing Mykhailo Mudryk could make his debut for Chelsea against Liverpool if Graham Potter decides to make use of the talent straightaway. Another new signing Joao Felix will be unavailable due to a three-game ban due to his sending off on his debut against Fulham.

Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, N'Golo Kante, Reece James, Armando Broja and Denis Zakaria are all in the treatment room and will be unavailable for selection.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Badiashile, Silva, Hall; Kovacic, Jorginho, Gallagher; Ziyech, Aubameyang, Mount

Position Players Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli Defenders T. Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella Midfielders Jorginho, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Ziyech, Gallagher, Havertz, Mudryk Forwards Aubameyang, Sterling, Felix

Liverpool team news & squad

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp continue to be without Arthur, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk who remain sidelined for the Reds.

Kostas Tsimikas will also miss the game after he picked up a back injury in the Reds' last outing against Wolves.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo