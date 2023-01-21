Liverpool vs Chelsea : Lineups & LIVE updates

Liverpool and Chelsea lock horns at Anfield in a clash between the stuttering traditional 'Big Six' duo

When Liverpool and Chelsea face each other, it's always a big game, more often than not in context to the title-hunt or top-four race, but it's very rarely branded as a mid-table clash. That is precisely what we have in store at Anfield on Saturday, as both teams have fallen way short of expectations at the halfway stage of the Premier League season.

Neither of these two teams have been in the best of forms in recent weeks and desperately need the win as they both looks make a serious push for top-four berths in the second-half of the season.

The Reds, for one, come into this contest sitting ninth in the table, level on points with Chelsea albeit having a game in hand. More crucially, they are 10 points adrift of Newcastle for the final Champions League spot, a drastic fall from grace given that they were on the cusp of achieving a quadruple not long ago.

Liverpool did manage to pick up a win to return to winning ways in their last game, a 1-0 win over Wolves in their FA Cup Third Round replay on Wednesday night. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping it can restore some confidence to his side when Chelsea visit a roaring Anfield this weekend.

Chelsea, meanwhile, continue to splurge the cash in the transfer market but still can’t find a reliable source of goals. With just 22 goals in 19 games, they are the joint fourth-lowest scorers in the division and with the west Londoners languishing at 10th in standings, Graham Potter’s seat is becoming hotter by the week.

Having said that, the Blues halted their alarming slide down the Premier League table with a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace last weekend, and will be hoping their new big-money winter additions hit the ground running straightaway to help them climb up the ladder.

Can Liverpool stay in contention for a European place, or will Chelsea earn an important result to appease their fans and alleviate pressure building on Potter and Co?

Liverpool vs Chelsea predicted lineups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; Chalobah, Badiashile, Silva, Hall; Kovacic, Jorginho, Gallagher; Ziyech, Aubameyang, Mount

Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE updates

Liverpool and Chelsea's upcoming games

Liverpool will next travel to their bogey team Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on 29th January. Afterwards, they will make the trip to the Black Country to face Wolves, followed by a Merseyside derby against relegation-battlers Everton in what is expected to be a fiesty clash at Anfield on 14th February.

As for Chelsea, they will have a much-needed break before games against fellow London rivals Fulham and West Ham on 4th and 11th February, respectively.

So, Graham Potter & co. will get some time on the training ground to gel the winter additions into the squad, and make the system work as they look to get back on track before the Champions League knockout rounds next month.