Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold shows off his new cornrows hairstyle - and Virgil van Dijk, Jude Bellingham & Declan Rice all approve

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold flaunted his new cornrows hairstyle at the Pharrell Williams fashion show for Luis Vuitton in Paris.

Alexander-Arnold in Paris

Sported new cornrows hairstyle

Was pictured with England team-mate Bellingham

WHAT HAPPENED? With their 2022-23 season's domestic and international commitments complete, football's elite players are in post-season vacay mode. Alexander-Arnold, after impressing with the Three Lions during their Euro 2024 qualifier wins against Malta and North Macedonia, has been spotted unwinding in the French capital sporting a new cornrow hairstyle. The new look received praise from Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Virgil van Dijk, who all commented on his Instagram post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alexander-Arnold linked up with Bellingham for dinner in a luxury restaurant in the city centre and was happy to oblige to pose with the restaurant owner.

WHAT NEXT? Alexander-Arnold will return to Liverpool pre-season in July to prepare for the 2023-24 campaign.