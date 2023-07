Quiz: Only a Liverpool superfan can name at least 12/15 of these club legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

Who is this? Stephane Henchoz

Steve Finnan

John Arne Riise

Javier Mascherano Who is this? Dirk Kuyt

Yossi Benayoun

Sander Westerveld

Lucas Leiva Who is this? Jamie Carragher

Xabi Alonso

David Burrows

Jordan Henderson Who is this? Milan Baros

Fernando Torres

Luis Garcia

Kevin Keegan Who is this? Kevin Keegan

Michael Owen

Emile Heskey

John Aldridge Who is this? John Barnes

Danny Murphy

Jamie Redknapp

Steve McManaman Who is this? Roger Hunt

Terry McDermott

Ian Rush

Gordon Hodgson Who is this? Pepe Reina

Jerzy Dudek

David James

Sander Westerveld Who is this? Daniel Agger

Fabio Aurelio

Stig Inge Bjornebye

Sami Hyypia Who is this? Vladimir Smicer

Steve Heighway

Dietmar Hamann

Jan Molby Who is this (with the trophy)? Ray Kennedy

Ronnie Whelan

Steve McMahon

Greame Souness Who is this? Ian Callaghan

Emlyn Hughes

Phil Neal

Roger Hunt Who is this? Kenny Dalglish

John Barnes

Ian St. John

Mark Lawrenson Who is this? Xabi Alonso

Steven Gerrard

Peter Crouch

Jordan Henderson Who is this? Roger Hunt

Kevin Keegan

Robbie Fowler

Steve Nicol