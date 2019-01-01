Liverpool set for pre-season tour of USA

Asia had been mooted as a potential destination but Jurgen Klopp feels the training facilities in the States are better suited to the club's needs

look set to return to the United States this summer with the Reds close to finalising a three-city pre-season tour.

It had been expected that Jurgen Klopp and his squad would be visiting Asia as part of their preparations for the 2019-20 season. had been touted as a potential destination, while Liverpool have also visited , Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore in recent years.

But Goal has learned that the Reds are now increasingly likely to break with recent tradition, which has seen them alternate from year to year between a North American tour and a Far East trip, by returning to the States this time around.

Liverpool played three games in the International Champions Cup there last summer, facing in Charlotte, in New Jersey and in Michigan. And it is understood that Klopp was keen that this summer’s tour should also take place in America, where facilities and training conditions are felt to be better for the manager's pre-season preparations.

A game in Boston, home of Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group, will almost certainly be on the agenda, while it is understood that both New York and Chicago are likely destinations, with the tour to take place in late-July. It is expected, too, that Liverpool will again compete in the International Champions Cup, though that is yet to be confirmed at this stage.

Klopp will hope to have the majority of his first-team squad available for the tour, despite both the Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations taking place this summer.

The Copa America, which will be held in , takes place between June 14 and July 7, with the likes of Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino all hoping to be involved with the hosts.

Article continues below

AFCON, meanwhile, will take place in from June 21 to July 19, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita all set to feature for their respective countries.

In recent years Liverpool have tended to play a series of ‘domestic’ friendlies, usually away from home against north-west opposition, before heading off on their long-haul pre-season tour.

Last summer, Klopp took them to Evian, for a week-long training camp before finishing their preparations with a game against in Dublin and an Anfield fixture against , while in 2017 they took part in the two-day Audi Cup in Munich, alongside Bayern, and Napoli.