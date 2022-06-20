‘He's similar to me’ - Liverpool new boy Ramsay talks up Alexander-Arnold comparisons

The highly-rated Scottish youngster faces fierce competition for the right-back spot, but he hopes to tread a similar career path to his new team-mate

Liverpool new boy Calvin Ramsay considers his new right-back rival to be “similar to me”, with the talented Scottish teenager looking forward to learning from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have benefited considerably from the assist-making qualities of the Merseyside native, but he now has an ambitious youngster breathing down his neck.

Ramsay, 18, is eager to prove that he is capable of treading a similar path after linking up with Alexander-Arnold and co in a £4 million ($5m) transfer from Aberdeen.

Is Ramsay similar to Alexander-Arnold?

Liverpool have moulded one promising defender into the perfect modern day full-back and Ramsay believes the Reds can repeat the trick with him, as he is similar in a lot of ways to the buccaneering Alexander-Arnold.

He told the club’s official website: “He's a massive player, he's been brilliant so far.

“I watched him the whole of last season and just the way he plays, I think it's almost similar to me [in] the way he attacks and stuff like that, we're both still young.

“He's an unreal player. So to be coming in here and learning off him, it's just going to be amazing for me and I'm going to learn a lot.

“It's going to be tough, it's going to be a challenge but it's one that I'm up for and hopefully I can go and challenge to get into the starting XI.”

Getty/GOAL

Has Alexander-Arnold inspired Ramsay?

Ramsay was named Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year in Scotland last season and has often name-checked Alexander-Arnold when discussing those that inspire him.

“Obviously he's young and he's just been brilliant – everyone in football knows that,” Ramsay added on his new club colleague.

“Because I'm in a similar position and there was a bit of interest from Liverpool at the time. Even before there was interest from Liverpool, I looked up to him because he's similar to the way that I play, like I said – his attacking, his crossing, he can use both feet, his passing range is obviously quite similar to mine.

Article continues below

“Just being in here every day with not just him, but all the players, they're top professionals and I'm going to learn a lot and become a better player.”

Liverpool - with Ramsay, playmaker Fabio Carvalho and Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez on board – are due to get their 2022-23 Premier League campaign underway in a trip to newly-promoted Fulham on August 6.

Further reading