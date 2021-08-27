'It's not business for the future' - Liverpool boss Klopp takes aim over Ronaldo's potential transfer

The Reds manager is watching with interest as the Portugal legend edges ever closer to a dramatic Premier League return

Jurgen Klopp has had his say on Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential move, insisting it will not affect Liverpool’s chances of success this season.

Ronaldo, 36, is edging closer to a dramatic return to the Premier League, having informed his current club, Juventus, of his desire to leave this week.

City appeared to be favourites to land the Portugal legend, having failed in their summer-long efforts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham, but that deal has now collapsed.

What’s been said?

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday, Klopp was asked about the potential ramifications of Ronaldo joining City before news broke the deal was off.

He told reporters: “I watch that like a football supporter, actually. You probably have much more knowledge about whether it will happen or not, than I have.

“It’s not about me to judge that, but if other clubs can do things like this then it’s obviously not business for the future, that in three or four years they will have the benefit of it. It’s for now, and immediately!

“That’s how some clubs are obviously working, and that’s fine, but there must be different ways. There must be a team for a year later and for two years later, three years later.

“It’s really nice if you can win trophies, but even with the best squad in the world that’s not possible every year. If it’s not possible then you still need to make sure that you develop as a team, as a club, and that you use these kind of things. That’s what we did and that’s what we do.

“All the rest is not in our hands. We watch it like all of you, and we see what happens.”

Later, Klopp was asked if he felt football was now in an era where commercial and marketing value outweighs football value, in terms of transfer dealings.

He said: “First of all, with [Lionel] Messi and Ronaldo especially, there might be a commercial aspect of course, but I don’t think Paris Saint-Germain bought Messi for commercial reasons. They brought him in because Messi still has a lot to give to a football team.

“If Cristiano comes to the Premier League then that is the first intention as well. I never had to make a ‘commercial’ signing, whatever that means. Nobody ever asked me that. If they did, then I would start thinking about it.”

What about Liverpool’s transfer business?

Ronaldo’s proposed move to England is just the latest in a series of mega-money deals among Europe’s elite clubs this summer.

With the likes of Messi, Jadon Sancho, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Romelu Lukaku and Jack Grealish all moving, and with long-running sagas involving Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and now Ronaldo, it has been a fairly remarkable window.

Liverpool’s sole signing so far is Ibrahima Konate, who joined from Leipzig in May, and Klopp says it is unlikely that there will be further additions at Anfield before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

“Do I expect a busy four days for us? Not really, to be 100 per cent honest, but you never know,” he said. “The options didn’t get worse for some teams, but as I said before, there are so many different ways to win football games. It’s not all about bringing in new players.

“Again, it’s a little bit disappointing that I have to mention that we brought in Ibou Konate, and he wasn’t a bargain, he cost money - but yes, all these attacking, offensive players other clubs are signing, that’s obviously something they thought they need, and they had the resources to do it.

“We will not take that as any kind of excuse. We will just go for it with all we have.

“There is no need to buy a midfielder just because somebody is in the market. The supporters who want us to sign a player just to get somebody in - if you’re really with us, if you really think about it, you will realise there is no real need

“If there is one player, one who would really improve all the things we spoke about, we would go for it, I promise. If we could see him.”

