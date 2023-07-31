Surprise in store?! Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp responds to Kylian Mbappe transfer talk amid links to PSG superstar

Jurgen Klopp hasn't completely ruled out a Liverpool swoop for Kylian Mbappe, but admitted he'd be surprised if such a move came to pass.

Mbappe linked with Liverpool, Chelsea

Klopp laughs off rumours

Frenchman in control of his future

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe's future is the centre of some intense speculation at the moment, after it emerged he would not sign a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain, making him a free agent in 12 months' time. Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have tabled an eye-watering £257 million ($330m) offer for the Frenchman, although Real Madrid lead the interest from European clubs. Chelsea and Liverpool have also been mentioned, but the Reds manager thinks such a move is extremely unlikely – although not impossible.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp said: "We laugh about it. I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.

“But it’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me, but that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Realistically, Al-Hilal may be the only club who can meet PSG's financial demands for Mbappe this summer, though the 24-year-old isn't believed to be keen on a move to Saudi Arabia. It's widely believed he wants a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2024, but PSG are determined to receive a fee for him now.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's team will continue to assess their midfield situation and whether they need more signings to follow Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. They have been heavily linked with Southampton's Romeo Lavia.