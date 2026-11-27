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Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall, though any deal would require a world-record fee for a full-back north of £66 million (€79m/$86m). Both Premier League rivals are actively monitoring the England international's situation as they plan ahead for future transfer windows.

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Reds sound out Hall's situation

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have made enquiries to ensure they are kept in the loop should any opening arise on Tyneside. The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a blockbuster switch to United over the summer before signing fresh terms with his boyhood club in September until 2031. Newcastle, however, remain adamant that their prized asset is strictly not for sale.

United maintain strong defensive interest

Missing out previously has done little to cool United's admiration for the former Chelsea academy graduate. New Old Trafford head coach Mauricio Pochettino is desperate to overhaul a porous backline, a priority starkly underlined by last Sunday's 4-0 thrashing at Anfield, keeping the club firmly in the hunt for top-level defensive reinforcements.

Hall, meanwhile, has cemented himself as a cornerstone of Matthias Jaissle's side at St James' Park while continuing to shine on the international stage under England boss Thomas Tuchel. The report notes that his rapid rise is precisely why the Magpies are determined to resist any outside approaches unless an unprecedented offer arrives.

Anfield chiefs weigh Kerkez upgrade

Liverpool's entry into the frame sets up a potential transfer tug-of-war between England's two fiercest rivals. Inside Anfield, recruitment chiefs are understood to be concerned by the lack of progress shown by Milos Kerkez since the Hungary international arrived on Merseyside from Bournemouth in a £40 million deal in 2025.

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Although the 23-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's resounding victory over United, his overall consistency and development have left the hierarchy weighing up long-term left-back upgrades. With his homegrown status, proven Premier League pedigree and reputation as one of the best of his generation, Hall has now emerged as the Reds' dream target ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Daniel Svensson.

Summer transfer battle looks likely

There is currently little to suggest a formal bid will materialise in January, with any serious tussle between Liverpool and United far more likely to ignite next summer. For now, Hall will remain focused on helping Newcastle push forward under Jaissle while cementing his place in Tuchel's England squad. Both Premier League rivals will continue monitoring his progress closely over the coming months before deciding whether to test Newcastle's resolve.