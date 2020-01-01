Liverpool more than myself, Salah and Firmino - Mane

The trio was instrumental in delivering the Premier League title for the Reds after performances that promised such feat in recent seasons

forward Sadio Mane is not accepting special mention about his combination with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, preferring that the whole team be credited for their triumphant season.

The three have so far this season combined to score 40 of Liverpool’s 70 Premier League goals to claim the title with seven games remaining and break a 30-year wait for that crown.

Salah leads the Anfield outfit’s scoring with 17 goals as well as seven assists, the same number managed by Firmino who has eight goals.

Mane’s 15 strikes and nine assists complete the trio’s contribution but the international appears to downplay their partnership, saying the team comes first before any talk of their combination.

“I always say we are lucky boys. People are always talking about us three but I think this team is more than the front three,” Mane told the Liverpool website.

“I am lucky to play alongside these two great players [up front] and they make everything easier for me… I will keep trying to work harder and harder to get better and better for the next games.”

Mane has also anointed left-back Andy Robertson as the “best” in his position in the world.

“Andy is a great lad, first of all, and he is a great player. You can see his desire and how hungry he is in the game and he always wants to learn and always wants to improve,” said Mane.

“For me, he is the best left-back in the Premier League for sure and in the world. He is still young and can improve a lot and he’s just an incredible player, always going forward and he is defending properly… he is just a unique player.”

Having already won the league title, Liverpool next visit on Thursday.

They arrive at the Etihad Stadium in high spirits of their triumphant season but Mane emphasised that they always have to be “ready for the next games.”

“It’s a special moment and a unique moment. It has been a long [time], waiting for the title and finally we got it and you can see how happy the players, the staff, the manager, [the people] around the club, all over the world the supporters are,” Mane said.

“It’s just an incredible moment and now we have to enjoy this moment and at the same time make sure we are ready for the next games.”