'I wish Pep would take a four-year sabbatical' - Liverpool boss Klopp jokes that life would be easier without 'brilliant' Manchester City manager

Jurgen Klopp admits life would be easier without Pep Guardiola, as Liverpool and Manchester City get ready to resume their rivalry this weekend.

Liverpool and City have won the last five titles

Reds have twice missed out by a single point

Klopp says Guardiola is the best manager in the world

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at Anfield, Klopp was asked about his rivalry with Guardiola, with Liverpool and City having between them won each of the last five titles.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp was asked if he would miss Guardiola if he were to leave City. He replied: "No, I would prefer if Pep did a sabbatical for four yours! Actually, my preferred solution would have been that he had a sabbatical the last four years! Honestly, it’s a joke. But I don’t know how often I have to say it, but he’s the best manager in the world, and he is proving that all the time, every day. What he is doing is special, really special, and I respect that."

"Pep and I are not best friends because we don’t know each other, but I respect him and I know that he respects what we are doing as well. That’s fine. For a rivalry, you don’t need to be disrespectful. I always can admit brilliance when I see it, and that is the case here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool missed out on last season's Premier League title, as they did in 2018-19, by a single point to City, but arrive into Sunday's game 13 points adrift of Guardiola's side, and with Klopp having already ruled them out of this season's title race.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Against Pep Guardiola sides, Jurgen Klopp has won 11 times and lost nine as manager of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP AND GUARDIOLA? The Premier League's hottest managerial rivalry resumes on Sunday, as Liverpool and Manchester City meet at Anfield (4.30pm UK time).