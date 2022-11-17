Liverpool attracting 'a lot of interest' from potential investors, says FSG partner

There has been "a lot of interest" in Liverpool from potential new investors, according to FSG partner Sam Kennedy.

FSG are actively seeking new investment

Reds owners have not ruled out a total takeover

Kennedy says it's still "early days" in the process

WHAT HAPPENED? Kennedy, who is the CEO of Fenway Sports Management, as well as the FSG-owned Boston Red Sox, told The Boston Globe that there had been numerous enquiries about potential investment into the Reds, either as partial shareholder or as part of a full takeover. It emerged earlier this month that FSG were considering selling the club after more than 12 years at the helm, and this is the first on-record comment from a partner since.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kennedy said: “There has been a lot of interest from numerous potential partners considering investment into the club. It is early days in terms of exploring possibilities for possible investment. Great companies grow by adding value to their business. One way to increase that value from time to time is to sell assets or add investors. Does that mean FSG is going to sell Liverpool? I do not know. It’s [principal owner] John Henry’s, [chairman] Tom Werner’s and [FSG president] Mike Gordon’s job to responsibly run Fenway Sports Group and they felt this was an ideal time to explore possible opportunities for investment into the club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kennedy also confirmed that Gordon, who has been responsible for the day-to-day running of Liverpool, was stepping away from his role in order to concentrate on the potential sale/investment, with chief executive Billy Hogan stepping into his shoes.

He said: "Mike Gordon has done an extraordinary job of leading the club for the past decade-plus. He will be taking a step back from that role and Billy Hogan will be taking on more and more. Billy’s someone we’re particularly proud of in the Red Sox front office, he grew up in our organization."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL: The Reds not at the World Cup, including Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, get a much-needed rest after months of congested schedules. They must attack the second half of the season with high energy given their current sixth-place position in the Premier League table.