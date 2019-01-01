Liverpool issue apology after Club World Cup 'Rising Sun' posts cause offence in Korea

The Reds chose to publicise their Club World Cup final clash with a contentious flag, which is considered offensive in several Asian countries

have issued an apology to fans based in Korea after a series of social media posts provoked outrage in the Asian country.

Prior to Saturday's Club World Cup victory over Flamengo, the Reds looked back on their previous meeting with the Brazilians, a 3-0 defeat in the Intercontinental Cup.

That game, which featured a stellar performance from Zico , took place in Japanese capital Tokyo and prompted Liverpool to light-heartedly suggest that 'revenge' was on the cards in ahead of the 2019 final.

The club's choice of imagery, however, was poorly received in Korea.

Liverpool adorned one of their pre-match images with the Rising Sun flag, a symbol associated with the Imperial Japanese army that invaded large swathes of Asia during the Second World War.

In many Asian countries, including Korea, the flag is considered gravely offensive, with connotations similar to the Nazi swastika, and its use by the holders has led to heavy criticism from social media users.

Liverpool's Japanese Twitter account additionally released an image that aped Imperial Japanese imagery during the Second World War, with manager Jurgen Klopp cradling the Club World Cup trophy and the globe in his hands.

And after first issuing an apology targeted at Korean audiences, the Reds have now extended that message.

“Liverpool Football Club has recently published two images that some find offensive. As soon as it was brought to our attention, we took immediate action to rectify those errors and remove those images," the club noted in a statement.

"We would like to apologise to anyone who may have been offended and will do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Professor Seo Kyoungduk of the Sungshin Women's University was one vocal critic of the images, slamming Liverpool's treatment of the issue.

"Liverpool is too much now... Recently there have been complaints as they posted images about the Club World Cup final with 's rising sun flag. They finally posted an apology statement but it was only seen in Korea, which is ridiculous," Seo fired on Instagram.

"The following day, they liked their Japanese account's post which shows Klopp with the flag image."

He added: "We should keep complaining to Liverpool, I'm going to complain to the Premier League, Football Association, and FIFA regarding Liverpool's action."