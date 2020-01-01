UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Manchester City and more in UWCL Round of 32 action

Wolfsburg get another
Wolfsburg now lead Spartak Subotica comfortably by four goals after Zsanett Jakabfi gets her second of the match.
55' TOOOOOOOR!!!! Zsanett Jakabfi macht das 4:0!! 😍#SUBWOB 0:4 pic.twitter.com/RkfzGSj8N0— VfL Wolfsburg Frauen (@VfL_Frauen) December 9, 2020
Goteborg takes the lead in Sweden
Manchester City trail the Swedish champions 1-0 in just three minutes through Vilde Boe Risa.
Goteborg came into this match as the underdogs after losing key players at the end of their season, but are proving just what a strong side they are even without big names.
Kirby puts Chelsea in front just two minutes in!
Chelsea stamp their UWCL ambitions.
Fran Kirby tucks away a Pernille Harder cross into the box after finishing herself in front of an open net. The UWCL debutants concede two minutes into the match.
GOOOOALLLL! 😍— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) December 9, 2020
Yes, @FranKirby! 💪
🔵 1-0 🔴 [1'] #CFCW #UWCL pic.twitter.com/VzngIBWsoG
Glasgow City clawing back into the match
Sharon Wojcik puts Glasgow back in the game six minutes into the second half. This could get interesting...
51 | GOAL FOR GLASGOW CITY!!!!!!!!! The perfect start to the second half! Colvill gets the ball on the edge of the box and lays it into the path of Wojcik who fires the ball into the top corner!— Glasgow City FC 🧡🖤 (@GlasgowCityFC) December 9, 2020
SPA 2-1 CITY
KO in two more matches
SL Benfica vs Chelsea and Göteborg vs Manchester City are off!
Chelsea is back in the competition after missing out last year and City are looking to better their poor UWCL runs in the past couple of years.
COME ON CHELSEA! 👊— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) December 9, 2020
Watch the game live on the 5th Stand app now (𝘜𝘒 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺)!
📲
🔴 0-0 🔵 [1'] #CFCW #UWCL
Chelsea line-up is out!
Emma Hayes' awaited return to the UWCL is finally here and Chelsea first face SF Benfica in their fight for the only trophy missing in their cabinet.
Sam Kerr will have to wair for her Champions League debut as Hayes has chosen Beth England, Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder to lead the attack. KO at 15:00 GMT.
#UWCL team news is in! 🔢— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) December 9, 2020
Here's the Chelsea team to take on Benfica! 👊#CFCW pic.twitter.com/nLG8ybcEzI
Half-time break
Glasgow City concede another
Anna Dlaskova extends Sparta Praha advantage with a curling effort from the top of the box.
The hosts are comfortably ahead of the Scottish team at half time.
Juventus in the lead again!
Kadeisha Buchanan fails to deal with Lina Hurtig's low cross across the goal and the Lyon defender deflects the ball into the back of her own net.
Juventus back in the lead in the 38th minute
37’ |⚽️| GOALLLL!!! WE ARE BACK IN FRONT! ⚪️⚫️— Juventus FC Women (@JuventusFCWomen) December 9, 2020
Buchanan turns the ball into her own net. Keep going, girls! #JuveOL (2-1) #JuveUWCL #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/3NMHZF7Ou2
Janssen secures a three goal advantage just before half time
Dominique Janssen scores a stunning free kick at the half hour mark to extend Wolsburg's advantage to three.
33' WAHNSINN!!! @Dominiquejansse hämmert einen Freistoß in den Winkel! #SUBWOB 0:3 pic.twitter.com/65bA7z4dsu— VfL Wolfsburg Frauen (@VfL_Frauen) December 9, 2020
Sparta Praha take the advantage just before half time
Lucie Martinkova puts Sparta Praha in the advantage over Glasgow City in the 34th minute.
34 | Goal for Sparta Praha. The ball hits the crossbar and City can't clear as the ball squirms over the line.— Glasgow City FC 🧡🖤 (@GlasgowCityFC) December 9, 2020
SPA 1-0 CITY
Lyon level the score!
Wendie Renard buries a penalty kick past the Italian keeper to level the scoring.
Barbara Bonansea fouled Amel Majri at the top of the box to give away the penalty.
Juventus 1-1 Lyon with ten minutes left in the first half.
30' GGGOOOOAAAALLLLL ! Le penalty est transformé par notre capitaine @WRenard !— OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) December 9, 2020
1-1 #JuveOL pic.twitter.com/H6GAZPWmc8
Lyon getting closer and closer to equalise
The French giants are dominating the match looking to level the score in Turin.
Juventus are holding off Lyon firmly and are occasionally breaking through on the attack, but are still with a goal advantage 30 minutes into the first half.
This is the first time Lyon have been trailing at this point in the competiton.
Juventus take the lead over UWCL champions!
Lina Hurtig heads home a perfect Barbara Bonansea cross, beating Ellie Carpenter at the back post to open the scoring.
Juventus are up 1-0 in the 16th minute
15’ |⚽️ | GOOOALLLLL!! Hurtig turns @barbarabonansea's cross into the back of the net! ⭐️🙌#JuveOL (1-0) #JuveUWCL #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/oLxeppd5Wk— Juventus FC Women (@JuventusFCWomen) December 9, 2020
Oberdorf doubles Wolfsburg's lead over Spartak Subotica
Lena Oberdorf doubles her side's advantage after burying Wolfsburg's second of the day.
Wolfsburg are 2-0 up in the opening ten minutes of the match, might be a long day for the Serbians.
Wolsburg takes the lead five minutes in!
Zsanett Jakabfi puts one past the Serbian keeper to put Wolfsburg ahead, 1-0 to the Germans!
Kick off!
Glasgow City face Sparta Praha
The Scottish side scrapped through penalties to reach the round of 32 and now face Sparta Praha. This is the third fixture that kicks off at 14:00 GMT.
They face Sparta Praha in Czech Republic with this squad:
🆕 | TEAM NEWS— Glasgow City FC 🧡🖤 (@GlasgowCityFC) December 9, 2020
🔶 Scott Booth has named his side to face Sparta Praha in Chomutov in the first leg of the UWCL!
🔶Kick off in 45 minutes, follow all the action on Twitter pic.twitter.com/Z3fTjVWLTk
VfL Wolfsburg line up to take on Spartak Subotica
Wolfsburg are looking to better their last UWCL run which saw the Germans fall 1-3 to Lyon in the final back in August. The Frauen Bundesliga champions are looking for a result in Serbia against Spartak Subotica with this team:
Die Startaufstellung der Wölfinnen gegen den @zfkspartak! 🙏#SUBWOB #VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/vNnRM3HHNW— VfL Wolfsburg Frauen (@VfL_Frauen) December 9, 2020
Lyon's line up to face Juventus
The seven time UWCL champions are back in the competition after lifting their fifth successive trophy earlier this year. Their first hurdle to defend their title is Rita Guarino and her unbeaten Juventus side.
Lyon line up in their classic 4-3-3 formation with Nikita Parris, Delphine cascarino and Amel Majri leading the attack. KO in ten minutes.
Le XI de départ lyonnais pour ce 16ème de finale aller face à la @JuventusFCWomen ! 👊🔴🔵#JuveOL pic.twitter.com/ZOrCB9mnpB— OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) December 9, 2020
Line-ups for Juventus vs Lyon are out!
Teams are out for the biggest match of the hour that kicks off in 15 minutes. Three time Italian champions to take on Lyon, the seven time UWCL champions, can we see an upset?
The Allianz stadium hosts it's first Women's Champions League and is set to host the 2022 final. Here is how the Italian side lines up:
📝 ⚪️⚫️𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙐𝙋 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙇𝙔𝙊𝙉 ⭐️#JuveOL #JuveUWCL #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/FX32kgln4F— Juventus FC Women (@JuventusFCWomen) December 9, 2020
Kharkiv edge BIIK-Kazygurt
The closest match of the day so far was in Ukraine where Kharkiv managed a 2-1 over BIIK-Kazygurt. Kharkiv took the advantage in the 30th minute and saw out the first half without conceding, but the Kazakhstani team came out to fight in the second half. The visitors managed to level the match 15 minutes into the second half through defender, Brenna Connell. The match only stayed levelled for only another nine minutes before Kharkiv sealed the win.
LSK Kvinner grabs the second win of the day over Minsk
FC Rosengard gets the first Round of 32 win over Lanchkhuti
The Swedish dominated UWCL debutants to a 7-0 win in Tbilisi, Georgia. Rosengard were up 6-0 by half-time and the Georgian team held off well in the second half, though managing 0 shots on goal for the full match. Rosengard finished with 58 total attempts on goal, 28 on target.
🌟👏🏻 #viärFCR #UWCL pic.twitter.com/JdSE44GiBF— FC Rosengård (@FCRosengard) December 9, 2020