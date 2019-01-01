Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG to return for Chelsea star Kante in summer

Real Madrid are ready to launch an advance for Juventus star Paulo Dybala, but they will have to send two players and around €20 million (£18m/$23m) the Serie A side's way if they want to land him.

Don Balon claims the European champions see the 25-year-old as the ideal option to enhance their attack, but Juve are not willing to let him go easily.

He is valued at around €120m, but Madrid could knock that price tag down if they offer some players as part of the deal. Juve are interested in bringing Isco and Marcelo for a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo and would be willing to part ways with Dybala if it meant they could land the duo.