Manchester City close in on Fernandes signing
Pep Guardiola's side are looking to seal the Portugal international's signature quickly
Manchester City are nearing the signing of Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes, according to A Bola.
City director of football Txiki Begiristain has requested a meeting with Sporting's hierarchy, which is set to take place in Manchester imminently.
The 24-year-old midfielder has starred for Sporting this term, scoring 16 league goals and adding 12 assists.
Southampton to make offer for £15m Adams
Southampton will make a summer bid for Birmingham City striker Che Adams, according to the Daily Mail.
Ralph Hasenhuttl is eyeing more firepower for his Saints team next season and is hoping to land Adams, who has scored 22 goals in the Championship this season.
Burnley and Norwich are also interested in Adams, who is rated at £15 million ($20m).
Barcelona to make offer for Mata
The Spaniard would have to take a pay cut in order to join the Blaugrana
Barcelona are set to make an offer for soon-to-be free agent Juan Mata, according to The Sun.
Mata is entering the final month of his deal at Manchester United and is poised to enter free agency, with a new contract unlikely to arrive.
Barca are ready to make an offer for the 31-year-old, though they will not match his current wages of £170,000 per week.
Man Utd scout Felix and Dias
Manchester United head of global scouting, Marcel Bout, was in attendance to watch Benfica pair Ruben Dias and Joao Felix this weekend, O Jogo reports.
Bout watched the in-demand pair in Braga, where Dias scored in Benfica's 4-1 win.
Dias, a 21-year-old defender and Felix, a 19-year-old attacking midfielder, are poised to be two of the hottest names on the summer transfer market.
Oxford closes in on permanent Augsburg move
West Ham defender Reece Oxford is nearing a permanent transfer to Augsburg, reports Sky Sports.
Oxford, 20, is currently on loan with the Bundesliga side, where he has made six league appearances since his move in January.
Augsburg are willing to pay the Hammers £8 million (€9m/$10m) to make the England U-20 international's move permanent.