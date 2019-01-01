Live Blog

January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to make £100m Rashford bid

Real Madrid to make £100m Rashford bid

2019-01-30T23:55:59Z

The Blancos hope to swoop before the striker signs a new contract at Old Trafford

Real Madrid are planning a £100 million ($131m) bid for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford before the summer, The Sun claims. 

United are hoping to tie Rashford down to a new contract in the summer in hopes of preventing the 21-year-old from leaving. 

But Madrid have promised Rashford they will make him their No.1 striker, and that they will top United's contract offer. 

Piazon set for Chievo medical

2019-01-30T23:26:55Z

Chelsea midfielder Lucas Piazon is set for a medical at Chievo ahead of a loan move, according to Sky Sport Italia.

Piazon joined Chelsea in 2011 but has made five loan moves away from the Blues, playing for Malaga, Vitesse, Eintracht Frankfurt, Reading and Fulham.

The 25-year-old's contract with Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season.

Milan reopen negotiations for Carrasco

2019-01-30T23:17:37Z

AC Milan have reopened negotations with Dalian Yifang for winger Yannick Carrasco, Calciomercato.com reports. 

The two sides are in negotations for a six-month loan for the 25-year-old Belgium international, who is keen to return to Europe after leaving Atletico Madrid last year. 

Arsenal are also interested in Carrasco, and Dalian Yifang's willingness to send the player on loan would suit the Gunners perfectly. 

Palace to move for £7m Okereke

2019-01-30T23:12:42Z

Crystal Palace are lining up a move for Spezia forward David Okereke, reports the Mirror

The 21-year-old Nigerian has starred for the Serie B side this season, scoring six goals and assisting eight. 

Okereke is rated at £7 million ($9m).

Revolution land Gil as Designated Player

2019-01-30T23:09:06Z

The New England Revolution have acquired midfielder Carles Gil from Deportivo La Coruna.

The 26-year-old, formerly of Valencia, Aston Villa and Elche, will join the MLS side as a Designated Player. 