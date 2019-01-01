Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern open talks with Man City over Sane

Gracia plans Gomes sitdown
Watford boss Javi Gracia says he is planning on sitting down with Heurelho Gomes in the coming weeks to speak about the goalkeeper’s future.
Gomes has previously stated that he is likely to retire, but Gracia believes he can convince him to stay on.
Bristol City sign Cundy
Bristol City have announced that the club has signed defender Robbie Cundy from Bath City.
The 21-year-old centre-back has signed a two-year contract with an option of a third year.
“Robbie is an exciting young talent and I’m delighted he has signed for Bristol City Football Club," Chief Executive Mark Ashton said.
“I am sure he will continue to flourish under the guidance of our dynamic coaching and performance staff.”
'I've been singing to Hazard to make him stay!'
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been singing the Stamford Bridge chant of "Eden Hazard, we want you to stay" to the Belgian star in an effort to keep him at Chelsea.
Hazard is expected to depart Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid this summer, but Loftus-Cheek says he's doing everything in his power to keep his team-mate in London.
PSG face battle for Firmino
Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, according to the BBC.
However, the Reds have no interest in selling the Brazilian or any of their big-name players this summer.
It is expected to be a relatively quiet summer for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who will focus on keeping what he has and only make one or two key additions.
Tottenham consider Brandt bid
Tottenham are among a number of sides considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Brandt, according to the Daily Mail.
The 23-year-old, who reportedly has a £21.5million ($27.6m) release clause in his contract, is seen as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen should the Dane opt to leave north London.
Brandt is believed to be among a number of Leverkusen stars who would leave this summer if the club fail to qualify for the Champions League.
Mikel considering Premier League offers
Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel is considering offers from a number of Premier League clubs, report ESPN.
The Nigeria midfielder is keen to return to the English top flight after his short-term contract with Championship side Middlesbrough expired.
Newly-promoted Norwich and Sheffield United are believed to be among the sides interested in the 32-year-old.
Chelsea eye Cavani and Asensio
Chelsea will consider moves for Edinson Cavani and Marco Asensio if their transfer ban is overturned, report the BBC.
Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be ready to offload Cavani this summer after breakdown in relations between the Uruguayan and teammate Neymar.
Asensio meanwhile could be used as a makeweight in any deal to take Blues forward Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.
Man Utd eye double Palace bid
Manchester United are ready to make a £50million ($64.3m) double bid for Crystal Palace full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Patrick van Aanholt, report The Sun.
Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to revamp his defence this summer with full-backs a priority following a disappointing season at Old Trafford.
United see Wan-Bissaka as the ideal successor to Ashley Young and the departing Antonio Valencia while Van Aanholt would provide competition for Luke Shaw.
Union to extend Monteiro loan
Philadelphia Union will look to extend Jamiro Monteiro's loan from Metz through to the end of the 2019 MLS season, report The Philly Soccer Page.
Monteiro joined the club on an initial four-month loan deal in March but Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner says the club will exercise an option to extend that deal through to the end of the year.
Union also have the option to seal a permanent deal for Monteiro, who has two goals and two assists in six starts so far this season.
Abraham future rests on Villa promotion bid
RB Leipzig will wait to see if Aston Villa secure promotion before making their move to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, report The Sun.
Abraham has scored 26 goals for Villa during his season-long loan at the Midlands club and scored the decisive spot-kick in their penalty shootout victory over West Brom on Tuesday to reach the Championship play-off final.
Should Villa win that game and return to the Premier League then they will look to make Abraham's move permanent. If not then Leipzig are ready to make a £25million ($32.1m) bid for the 21-year-old.
Celtic eyeing Ranieri move
Celtic are considering Claudio Ranieri for their managerial position, according to Calciomercatoweb.
Neil Lennon is currently at the helm of Celtic as an interim manager after Brendan Rodgers joined Leicester in February.
Lennon's future is currently up in the air and Ranieri, who will depart Roma after this season, has emerged as a prime candidate to replace Lennon should he not be hired full-time.
Chelsea identify Lampard as Sarri successor
Chelsea have decided on Frank Lampard as Maurizio Sarri's replacement as manager, reports Sport Mediaset.
Lampard has impressed in his first season in charge of Derby County, taking the Rams to the Championship promotion playoffs.
The Chelsea legend could take over soon for Sarri, who has failed to convince in his first season at Stamford Bridge despite a third-place finish and a trip to the Europa League final.
McLeish: Rangers can challenge Celtic with the right recruitment
Former Scotland boss Alex McLeish believes that Rangers can catch Celtic if Steven Gerrard brings in the right signings.
Celtic have now won eight consecutive domestic league titles, but McLeish has backed Rangers manager Gerrard to end that trend.
But McLeish believes that in order to do so, Gerrard needs the full backing of the Rangers board.
Barcelona tracking Gomes
Barcelona are tracking Manchester United playmaker Angel Gomes, according to the Manchester Evening News.
Gomes, 18, is entering the final year of his contract, and has made just four appearances for United's senior side in his career thus far.
Hoffenheim land Stafylidis from Augsburg
Hoffenheim have announced they have signed left-back Konstantinos Stafylidis from Augsburg on a free transfer.
TRANSFER NEWS ❗️— TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) May 15, 2019
Newcomer #️⃣2️⃣: Konstantinos #Stafylidis will join us from @FCAugsburgEN as a free agent, on a contract that will expire on 30th June 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣.
"I'm dying to get out there and prove myself in this fantastic enviroment!" pic.twitter.com/SkImUfCsRF
The 25-year-old Greek international joins on a contract through the 2022-23 season.
Agent: Griezmann won't replace Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho's agent says that Antoine Griezmann won't be replacing the Barcelona star.
Griezmann is set to depart Atletico Madrid this summer with Barcelona being seen as the most likely landing spot.
Read what Coutinho's agent had to say about the situation on Goal!
Manchester United close in on James
Manchester United are nearing a deal for Swansea's Daniel James as it appears more likely the club will miss out on Jadon Sancho this summer.
According to the Standard, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to wrap the deal up quickly as he hopes to have the club's business done by July 1.
Solskjaer is looking to bring pace into the attack while also eyeing an improvement at right-back, where Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a target.
Sanchez's agent meets with Inter and Juve
Alexis Sanchez's agent Fernando Felicevich has met with Inter and Juventus as it appears more and more likely the Chilean will leave Manchester United, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Both Inter and Juve are interested, but Sanchez's current demands have been deemd to be too high by both clubs.
Because of that, the two clubs have, for now, pulled out of talks, but are prepared to reopen them should Sanchez's demands lower.
Jesus told to leave Man City
Gabriel Jesus should leave Manchester City this summer, Brazil icon Rivaldo says.
The Premier League champions are reportedly ready to offload the 22-year-old striker after his limited role in their Premier League and Carabao Cup winning campaign.
He has started just 20 of his 46 appearances in all competitions this season, netting 19, and Rivaldo feels he would be better off looking for another challenge.
Celtic, Rangers & Southampton in Aribo talks
Celtic, Rangers and Southampton have entered the battle to sign Joe Aribo from Charlton Athletic this summer.
Goal understands the Rennes are also in the picture and Arsenal have been scouting the 22-year-old, who can leave for free on a pre-contract agreement.
Leverkusen could lose Tah, Havertz & Brand
Failure to qualify for next season's Champions League could force Bayer Leverkusen to sell many star players this summer.
Sport Bild claims the Bundesliga side could see Kai Havertz, Jonathan Tah and Julian Brandt all leave if they are not going to play in Europe's premier club competition next term, while Charles Aranguiz wants to go regardless of what happens.
Burnley let Ward, Lindegaard & Walters go
Burnley will say goodbye to Stephen Ward, Anders Lindegaard and Jonathan Walters this summer.
Ward and Lindegaard's contracts are expiring at the end of the season, while striker Walters will bring an end to his career.
Meanwhile, Peter Crouch, who joined the Clarets in January, will leave the club after his short stay at Turf Moor.
Inter, AC Milan & Atletico in battle for Insigne
Lorenzo Insigne is not short of options if he wants to consider his Napoli future this summer.
Corriere della Sera reports that Serie A rivals AC Milan and Inter are eyeing the Italy international as they look to strengthen their squad for next season, but Atletico Madrid have also entered the picture.
Although Atletico value him at around €55 million (£48m/$62m), Napoli are hoping to get around €80m (£69m/$90m).
Juve want Deschamps if Allegri joins PSG
Juventus will approach Didier Deschamps to take over as head coach should Massimiliano Allegri be lured away by Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
According to reports in Italy, PSG have already advanced on their interest in the Italian coach, who is set for a meeting with the Serie A side's board to decide his next move.
Should he decide to leave, Juve will target France coach Deschamps as they see him as an affordable option, while Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is considered too expensive.
Barcelona trigger £108m Griezmann clause
France star finally set to complete switch to Camp Nou
Barcelona will pay £108 million ($139m) to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid this summer, Sky Sports says.
The France international confirmed on Tuesday that he will leave the Spanish side, having been constantly linked to a move away in recent years.
Barca look set to finally land the man they have been chasing for a long time and are prepared to trigger the 28-year-old's release clause
Navas to leave Real for PSG?
Keylor Navas looks set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season and Paris Saint-Germain could be the destination.
Reports in France suggest the Ligue 1 giants are on the hunt for a new shot stopper amid Gianluigi Buffon's disappointing turnout in the Champions League.
Navas has been dropped to the bench since Thibaut Courtois' arrival and is looking for first-team football. He could find it in the French capital.
Celtic plot move for Chelsea target Darcy
Celtic are hoping to beat Chelsea to the signing of Bolton youngster Ronan Darcy, according to The Scotsman.
The 18-year-old made his professional debut recently when he came off the bench for a 20-minute appearance against Nottingham Forest.
He has attracted attention from the Scottish and English giants, but with the latter still fighting their transfer ban, Celtic could have the advantage in the battle.
PSG advance for Ajax star Neres
Everton, Atletico & AC Milan also eye Brazilian winger
Paris Saint-Germain have begun their pursuit of Ajax star David Neres, according to UOL Esporte.
The French side have lined up a meeting with the Brazilian winger's agents as they look to nip ahead of the likes of Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Everton, who are also said to want him.
Neres is ready to jump ship this summer after another stellar season with Ajax but a move is expected to cost the French side around €50 million (£43m/$56m).
Does Odegaard still have Real Madrid future?
Martin Odegaard has been a star in the Eredivisie for Vitesse this season.
The Norwegian star has scored seven goals and set up a further nine while on loan in the Eredivisie this season, but he is gearing up for a return to Madrid.
But does the attacking midfielder and winger still have a future in the Spanish capital? Goal's Real Madrid correspondent Alberto Pinero answers the question.
Semedo considers Premier League & Serie A interest
Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo is considering leaving the club this summer amid interest from England and Italy, Marca claims.
The 25-year-old only joined the club two years ago and has made 44 appearances in 2018-19 but he wants to start more often.
Premier League and Serie A clubs are interested in him and are ready to offer as much as €35 million (£30m/$39m) for him and the club are willing to let him go to finance other summer moves.
Man City, Barca & Bayern ready Rodrigo bid
Manchester City will compete with Barcelona and Bayern Munich for the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez, it has been claimed on Cadena SER.
The 22-year-old will follow Antoine Griezmann's lead in leaving the Spanish side at the end of the season. The three pursuing teams are ready to meet his release clause, while Atletico have identified Real Madrid's Marcos Llorente as their preferred replacement.
Neymar pushing PSG to sign Coutinho
Neymar is trying to convince his team Paris Saint-Germain to go after his national team-mate Philippe Coutinho, Sport claims.
The Brazilian pair have a close friendship and are eager to play alongside each other at club level. Coutinho is already being linked with a move away from Barcelona in the near future and Neymar hopes the ex-Liverpool star follows his lead in leaving Camp Nou for the French capital.
Ex-Wales boss Coleman sacked by Chinese club
Former Wales and Fulham manager Chris Coleman has been sacked from his role as Hebei China Fortune boss.
Having won just one league game this season, Fortune sit second bottom in the Chinese Super League and Saturday's 3-2 defeat proved the final straw for the board.
"After friendly negotiation and agreement reached between the two parties, with immediate effect, Mr Chris Coleman will no longer serve as head coach," a statement from the club read.
Zaniolo to sign new Roma contract
Nicolo Zaniolo may be wanted by Tottenham and Bayern Munich, but the midfielder has his heart set on staying at Roma for the time being.
The Italy international has confirmed he is ready to snub interest from many European heavyweights to continue his bright career in the capital city, and talks over a new deal have already begun.
"I still have four years left on my contract and I'm happy here. I see my future at Roma," he Sky Sport Italia.
"My agent will talk to the club at the end of the season... I'm positive about the [contract] renewal and I'm happy to stay."
Real Salt Lake's Plata headed to Liga MX
Joao Plata is being heavily linked to Atletico San Luis in Mexico's top flight.
The club was promoted to Liga MX for the 2019-2020 seasons and PressPort are claiming that they will soon be signing the Real Salt Lake forward to bolster their roster.
Robben unsure over his future plans
Arjen Robben says that retirement is an option as he ponders his future.
The veteran winger is moving on from Bayern Munich at the end of the season and says he hopes to have a decision on what his next step will be in the next couple of weeks.
Alexis could get £12m from Man United to not play
Manchester United could be forced to pay Alexis Sanchez £12 million to play for another team next season.
The Mirror reports that Inter are in for the Chile international, but the Serie A side would only be willing to pay half of his wages.
That would leave the Old Trafford outfit on the hook for £12m ($15m) over the course of the season if they want to get him out of the club.
Bale to snub Spurs offer
Gareth Bale is set to snub a potential move to Tottenham as he waits for a solution from Real Madrid.
The Mirror reports that the winger is being pushed out by the Spanish giants, but won't agree to leave without his contract, which earns him over £600,000-a-week, being honoured.
Man Utd looking for alternatives to Koulibaly
Manchester United are looking for alternatives to Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been deemed too expensive, according to Independent.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified centre-back as a position of need, but United are not willing to meet Napoli's £90 million (€104m/$116m) asking price for Koulibaly.
That could see the club turn to Harry Maguire, Milan Skriniar, or Toby Alderweireld instead.
Bayern open talks with Man City over Sane
City may be forced to sell the German star if he does not agree a new contract
Bayern Munich have opened talks with Manchester City over a move for Leroy Sane, the Daily Record reports.
Sane was often left out of Pep Guardiola's starting XI this season, and City have given Bayern permission to speak with the German's representatives over contract terms.
City may feel that selling Sane is the best option, with the 23-year-old so far rejecting the club's offers to extend a contract that runs out in 2021.
West Ham planning move for Etheridge
West Ham United are planning a move for Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge this summer, Football Insider claims.
Etheridge, 29, was impressive with Cardiff this season despite the club's relegation, with the Bluebirds preparing to field offers for the shot-stopper.
The Hammers are looking to bring in cover and competition for current starter Lukasz Fabianski.
Schulz closing in on Dortmund move
Borussia Dortmund are nearing the signing of left-back Nico Schulz from Hoffenheim, reports Kicker.
The 26-year-old will move for a fee of around €30 million (€26m/$34m) and will sign a contract with Dortmund through the 2023-24 season.
Schulz joins Thorgan Hazard as a summer reinforcement for Dortmund, with the Monchengladbach star also nearing a move to Signal Iduna Park.
Atletico nearing triple swoop for Porto stars
Atletico Madrid are closing in on signing Hector Herrera, Felipe and Alex Telles from Porto, according to ESPN FC.
Center midfielder Herrera will join on a free transfer, while Porto are holding out for €25 million (£22m/$28m) for Felipe and €40m (£35m/$45m) for Telles.
Felipe will help Atletico replace the outgoing Diego Godin at centre-back, while Telles will do the same for left-backs Lucas Hernandez and Filipe Luis.
Griezmann confirms Atletico exit
The France star is rumoured to be on his way to Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann has confirmed he is leaving Atletico Madrid after five seasons with the club.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to Barcelona just one year after spurning the Blaugrana to sign a new deal with Atletico.
Goal understands Griezmann will be available for a €130 million (£113m/$146m) release clause on July 1.