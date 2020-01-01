Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe could join Real Madrid if Barcelona dump PSG out of Europe

full-back George Baldock says he's happy at the club as he reflected on his decision to sign a new contract with the Blades.

After signing a new deal that will take him through to 2024, Baldock told the club's official website: "I love playing for this football club, it’s great that they have rewarded me so soon after my last contract.

"I love playing for the manager. Happiness is a massive part of life and I’m happy to be playing for this football club."

Sheffield United are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's on Thursday.