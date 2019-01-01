Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aubameyang and Lacazette to leave Arsenal if Emery stays

Leeds and are among the clubs looking to sign Rhian Brewster on loan, according to the Daily Star.

are ready to sanction a loan move for the teeneage striker, who has made only two senior appearances this season. Jurgen Klopp has previously blocked a temporary move for Brewster, but is now thought to be happy for him to get experience elsewhere.

and Swansea are also interested in signing the 19-year-old striker. Palace and Villa have a clear advantage in being able to offer him Premier League football.