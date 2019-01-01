Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona leading Real Madrid in Aubameyang chase

Matthijs de Ligt says he is "very happy" to be at , after recent suggestions to the contrary by 's Patrick Kluivert.

The Barca academy director recently suggested De Ligt regretted his choice to move to this summer after some patchy early form, but De Ligt doesn't agree.

“When you arrive at a club as important as Juve, there is pressure, but I wouldn’t be here if I couldn’t handle it," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I had to adapt to a new system, but I am satisfied with the way things are going. I want to enjoy this moment, I am satisfied and very happy to be here.”