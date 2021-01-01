Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd slap £30m price tag on Lingard

USL's Orange County add U.S. youth international
Another @USYNT ⭐️ joins the squad!
Orange County SC is proud to announce the signing of 19-year-old midfielder, @imperato_jack from @VillarrealCF.
Roma and AC Milan set for Belotti duel
Both Roma and AC Milan want to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti, writes Corriere dello Sport, as they look to add a new leader to their front lines.
Belotti, 27, has notched double-digit goal tallies in each of his six seasons at Torino and could jump at the chance to play at a club pushing for a European place.
Man City want to extend Foden and Sterling (Eurosport)
The club locked down Kevin De Bruyne on Wednesday and will now move on to secure other important players
After renewing Kevin De Bruyne's contract through 2025, Manchester City will attempt to sign deals with star forwards Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden before the end of the campaign, claims Eurosport.
With Sergio Aguero set to depart this summer, they want to maintain continuity elsewhere in the attack given the success they've had so far this year.
Sterling is still just 26 and Foden is 20, meaning they can theoretically be extended without paying for their post-prime seasons.
Toronto secure short-term Singh move
Toronto FC have secured defender Luke Singh from their USL affiliate on a short-term deal ahead of their Concacaf Champions League tilt with Club Leon, the club announced on its website.
Singh signed with Toronto FC 2 in March 2019, spending the rest of that season on loan with Denmark's Brondby IF.
Ipswich ownership change complete
Marcus Evans Group has completed the sale of majority stake in Ipswich Town Football Club.
Full statement below.
👇 #itfc
Man Utd slap £30m price on Lingard (Mirror)
The Red Devils are set to cash in on the loanee's West Ham resurrection
Manchester United want to take full advantage of West Ham's desire to buy Jesse Lingard this summer and have put a firm £30 million ($41m) price tag on the attacker, according to the Mirror.
Lingard has been exceptional since joining the Hammers in January, scoring six goals and recording three assists in just eight Premier League games.