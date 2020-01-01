Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea set to sign Thiago Silva

'Messi is very welcome at PSG!'
Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has declared Lionel Messi is "very welcome" to join the club should the Barcelona star decide to pursue a move away from Camp Nou.
The Argentine legend has once again been linked with a possible Barca exit after seeing his side end the season without a trophy and lose 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Tuchel himself failed to guide his side past Bayern on Sunday as the Bundesliga giants claimed their sixth Champions League title with a 1-0 win over PSG.
Chilwell’s Chelsea move hangs in the balance
Ben Chilwell’s £50 million ($65m) Chelsea transfer hangs on the opinion of a medical specialist, reports the Sun.
The Leicester City defender is suffering from a heel problem which, if the prognosis is an extended stay on the sidelines, would scupper his chances of moving to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea set to sign Thiago Silva
PSG defender is available on free transfer
Chelsea are close to sealing a free transfer for Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva, reports Sky Sports.
The Brazilian played his final match for PSG in Sunday's Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich.
Evra reveals fury at Woodward over Man Utd exit
Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra has revealed how angry he was about the manner in which his exit from the club to Juventus was handled.
The ex-France international turned out for the Old Trafford club between 2006 and 2014, playing 379 matches for them over the course of his stay.
He has explained how he felt his loyalty to the side was ignored by chief executive Ed Woodward, who did his best to block the defender from moving to Serie A by triggering an automatic one-year extension in his contract after the player had indicated his desire to move to Turin on a Bosman deal.
Chelsea target Thiago Silva confirms PSG exit
Thiago Silva has confirmed that Sunday's Champions League final was his final game with Paris Saint-Germain.
“It was my last match as a PSG player," he told RMC Sport after going down 1-0 to Bayern Munich.
"I'm sad and I’ll be back with another role in future but I've to change. I want to play for another three or four years more and be part of Brazil team in Qatar World Cup."