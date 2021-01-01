Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd want right-back to challenge Wan-Bissaka

Roma to renew Zakaria interest
AS Roma have re-opened talks to sign Denis Zakaria as free agent. He’s out of contract in June 2022 and José Mourinho wants Zakaria as new midfielder. @DiMarzio 🔴 #ASRoma #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2021
AS Roma will try to negotiate with Gladbach to anticipate the deal and sign Zakaria in January.
Arsenal to defer Derby payments
Arsenal have agreed to defer a payment on Krystian Bielik from cast-strapped Derby County, as the Championship club continue to fight financial woes, per The Telegraph.
The Rams signed the Poland international from the Gunners in 2019 but still owe an outstanding chunk of the transfer fee.
They will be allowed to pay it back next year, however, after the Premier League side agreed to an extension for the sum.
Martinez to sign Inter extension
Just a matter of weeks then Lautaro Martinez will sign his contract extension with Inter. The agreement has been reached in September - new deal until 2026 with increased salary. 🇦🇷 #Inter #Lautaro— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2021
After the break, Inter will also talk with Marcelo Brozovic about his contract. https://t.co/p5fcQYfaF1
Barca plot Umtiti exit
Barcelona will look to push Samuel Umtiti out of the club in the new year and find a new home for the 27-year-old, says Sport.
The France international has reportedly been told by Ronald Koeman that he is not in the Blaugrana's plans.
Whether Barca will be able to find a suitor to take Umtiti - who does not wish to leave - remains to be seen.
Man Utd to prioritise right-back hunt (90min)
Red Devils seek competition for Wan-Bissaka
Manchester United have made a new right-back a priority for the January transfer window, according to 90min.
While the Red Devils currently have Aaron Wan-Bissaka as first choice, they feel that they need to offer sterner options to challenge him for a starting spot.
Rangers man Nathan Patterson and Norwich's Max Aarons are two names linked with a switch.