Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd looking to beat Real Madrid to Van de Beek

The Football Association fears that the remainder of 2019-20 may not go ahead because of the coronavirus outbreak, reports the Mirror.

With all domestic and European football postponed due to the pandemic, football bosses are scrambling to come up with a plan to complete remaining fixtures when football is allowed to return.

The FA are determined to complete the FA Cup, currently at the quarter-final stage, but knows the competition may be sacrificed in order to allow higher profile competitions such as the Premier League and to be played through to their conclusion.