Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona to announce Griezmann this week

Brahimi to sign with Arsenal
Yacine Brahimi will sign with Arsenal on a free transfer after his Porto contract winds down, says A Bola.
The winger turned down three offers from Turkey to join the Gunners according to the report.
Brahimi, who will not officially sign until after his participation in the African Cup of Nations with Algeria is over, played 139 games with Porto over five seasons, scoring 36 goals.
United could pip Spurs to Ndombele
A fee has been agreed between Lyon and Spurs for the midfielder, but personal terms have not
Manchester United could still sign Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon despie a fee reportedly being agreed with Spurs.
The France international has not agreed personal terms with the North London side and L'Equipe (via Get Football News France) says that could open the door for the Red Devils.
The report acknowledges that signing Ndombele will be difficult with Paul Pogba still on the books at Old Trafford.
Suarez signs for Celta Vigo
Denis Suarez has moved from Barcelona to Celta Vigo in a €13m (£12m/$15m) deal.
The fee could rise by up to €3m if bonus targets are hit.
Barcelona thanked Suarez for his "commitment and dedication" while at Camp Nou.
Solskjaer tells Woodward to sign three players this week
Manchester United manager has told executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to get the club's business done this week so that new players can join the Red Devils on their preseason tours.
The Daily Star reports that Solskjaer has asked Woodward to meet Newcastle's £20m ($25m) valuation for Sean Longstaff after an initlial £15m offer was rejected.
Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen are the other players the report names.
United have already signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Daniel James from Swansea this summer.
Barcelona set to announce Griezmann
French striker will make long-awaited move from Atletico Madrid
Ara reports that Barcelona are set to conform the signing of Antoine Griezmann in the coming days after his release clause dropped to €120m (£107m/$136m) at midnight Sunday.
The report in the Catalonian newspaper says Barca do not expect any complications in the deal.
The only wrinkle is thought to be whether the player will leave in a strictly cash deal, or whether a player, possibly Nelson Semedo, will head the other way.
That issue shouldn't stop the Primera Division champions announcing their new player by Wednesday, according to the report.